Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Issued By Truist Securities

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

