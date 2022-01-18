Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Truist Securities (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $57.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 122.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $8,381,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

