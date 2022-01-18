Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Decreased by Analyst

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $498.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.86.

Shares of PAYC opened at $333.99 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

