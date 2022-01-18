Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$101.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

