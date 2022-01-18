Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Shares of V stock opened at $214.67 on Monday. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

