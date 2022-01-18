Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Quaker Chemical worth $22,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWR stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.55. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.75 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

