QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

