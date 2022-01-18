Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 51,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 264.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

