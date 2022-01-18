Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.45

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 1043637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.