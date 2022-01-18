Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.45

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 1043637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

