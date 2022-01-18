Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

