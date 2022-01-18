Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 119.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

