Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,996,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

