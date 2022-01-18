Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,995 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

