Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

