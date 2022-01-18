Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.23. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

