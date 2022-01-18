Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.71 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $84.04 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00007234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.25 or 0.07520689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.84 or 0.99773610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,937,300 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

