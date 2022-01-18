Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) & POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Head-To-Head Review

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and POLA Orbis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $13.64 billion 1.12 -$1.07 billion ($1.01) -9.53 POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.06 $43.54 million $0.49 31.36

POLA Orbis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLA Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -9.69% -18.31% -1.19% POLA Orbis 6.47% 7.42% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rakuten Group and POLA Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 POLA Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

POLA Orbis beats Rakuten Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc. engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money. The Mobile segment manages messaging and communication services and sale of mobile devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Mikitani on February 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

