Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $123.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.04 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

