RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RAPT traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,130. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $744.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

