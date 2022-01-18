Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,005 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of PLBY Group worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

