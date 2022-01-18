Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 289.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 367,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

