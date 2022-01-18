Raymond James & Associates Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $1,661,000.

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

