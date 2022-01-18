Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,488 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of uniQure worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.