Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

POWI opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.29. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

