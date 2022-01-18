Raymond James Boosts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$3.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

