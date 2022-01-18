Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

