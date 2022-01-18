Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter.

IDHQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

