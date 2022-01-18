Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 167,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.