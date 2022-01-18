Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $6,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

