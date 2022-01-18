Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

