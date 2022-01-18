Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

