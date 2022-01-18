Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.