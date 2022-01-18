Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0644 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1.46 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00059194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.43 or 0.07474645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,411.91 or 0.99644589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

