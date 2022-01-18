Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

RC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 145,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.