Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
RC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 145,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
