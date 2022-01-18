Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.94

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

