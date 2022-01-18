Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 84.8% in December

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RCAT stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

