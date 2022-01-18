RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. RedBall Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

