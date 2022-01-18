Rempart Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,481,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,197,839,000 after buying an additional 178,643 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310,789. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.