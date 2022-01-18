Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 30,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

