Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,625 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,625 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 3.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SU stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. 383,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

