Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,830. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.