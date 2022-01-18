Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.96

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 5086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

