REPO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. REPO has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $861,924.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REPO has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.