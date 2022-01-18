Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

