Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.
About Revenio Group Oyj
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.