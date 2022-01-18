Reviewing Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eastside Distilling and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 82.55%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 1.68 -$9.86 million ($0.39) -4.10 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vita Coco beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

