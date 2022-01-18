Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $930,080.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.54 or 0.07460291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.70 or 0.99643353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007644 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.