RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $668.00 Price Target at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $766.00 to $668.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.87.
RH opened at $447.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.20. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.