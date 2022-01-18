RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $668.00 Price Target at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $766.00 to $668.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.87.

RH opened at $447.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.20. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

