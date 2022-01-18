Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

NYSE AXP opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.