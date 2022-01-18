Rice Partnership LLC Invests $93,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 12,230,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

