Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.50. 18,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

